Spadikam re-release: Bringing abracadabra back

It is the age of cosmetic upgrades in all fields, including cinema. The new-age fad of re-releasing yester-year hits – with DDLJ and Jab We Met in the pipeline – has spread all the way south to Mollywood. Will touched up versions of blockbusters, with better colour definition, sound quality and tech finesse, start raining on us? For here comes Spadikam (crystal), a film directed by Bhadran which first hit the screens in 1995.

Spadikam gave us superstar Mohanlal at his best. As Aadu Thoma he was very much at home with the emotional and physical rollercoaster ride the role offered. He was Robin Hood gone rogue, a gangster with a heart of gold, birthing a cult protagonist. His relationship with his father (Thilakan) would today be described as dysfunctional by therapists. Indrans, who was a tailor to actress Urvashi, the heroine of Spadikam, on the sets in those days, is a superstar in his own right today. The late Silk Smitha, whose song in this film "Ezhimala poonchola" is a perennial hit, is back too; the younger generation can watch her at her seductive best. Cinematic histories have really changed from the mid-'90s!

While bringing the film back this month in a 4K Dolby Atmos format, did the releasers have the audiences in mind, though? The film, like all other previous films ever made, is already available to us. So is this remastered version really necessary to the viewers? Very unlikely that Malayalees suddenly raised their hand and demanded to see this again all revamped. It is true, however, that most of Mohanlal’s recent attempts to retain his stardom have been a bit of a damp squib with the notable exception of Drishyam 1 and 2.

