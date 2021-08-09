SonyLIV witnesses 3X increase in viewership, thanks to Tokyo Olympics, India's tour of Sri Lanka

Tokyo initially said it would spend $7.3 billion, but a 2019 government audit put the actual spending at around $28 billion. (Image: AP)

Video streaming platform SonyLIV registered strong viewership on the platform, thanks to two major events including the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics and India tour of Sri Lanka.

The platform witnessed a 3X increase in viewership since the beginning of sporting events like India’s tour of Sri Lanka in mid-July and the ongoing Olympics.

Along with viewers, SonyLIV also saw strong traction from advertisers.

It roped in over 100 advertisers for India’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The list of sponsors included brands like Maruti Suzuki, LIC, JSW (Jindal Steel), WazirX, Vimal, Swiggy Betway, Fresh to Home and MPL.

The platform cleared 99 percent of the total advertising inventory, with brands like AMFI, Apple, Tata Motors, RBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Amazon, Herbalife, Visa, Amul, TVS Eurogrip Tyres, NPCI, Accenture, Acer, Dafanews, CoinDCX, Abbott, Cars24, Medibuddy, Bridgestone, Raymond, Yamaha, Fastrack and GoDigit, advertising on the platform.

"While the majority of the Euro 2020 advertisers continued their association, we onboarded more than 100 advertisers. With sports consumption on the rise, we are confident of onboarding new brands for the India-England series," said Ranjana Mangla, Sr. VP & Head of Ad Revenue, SonyLIV.

Along with its digital arm, Sony Pictures which was the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics also saw strong interest from advertisers in the beginning of the games.

As many as 15 sponsors had come on board. The co-presenting sponsors for the event were Coca-Cola, Amul, JSW, MPL, and Hero MotoCorp. The associate sponsors included AMFI, RBI, Visa, Lenovo, Byju’s, and Herbalife Nutrition.

In an earlier interview, the channel said that the response for sports outside cricket has been increasing in the last few years. "Brands are looking at big and important global sporting events to advertise and we have seen this in the last four years."

The network will be offering more sports content.

In fact, SonyLIV is the streaming partner for India’s tour of England which comprises five test matches that began on August 4, 2021.