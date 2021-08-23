MARKET NEWS

SonyLIV onboards over 50 brands for ongoing India’s tour of England

Some of the advertisers that have come on board include Acko General Insurance, Swiggy, Apple, Coinswitch, Betway, Vimal, Abbott, TVS Tyres.

Maryam Farooqui
August 23, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
 
 
Video streaming platform Sony LIV is seeing strong advertiser interest for its ongoing cricket property - India's tour of England.


The platform has got on board over 50 advertisers for the tournament.


This doesn't come as a surprise as the tournament is attracting more viewers after India's win against England in the second test match.


The advertisers that have come on board include Acko General Insurance, Swiggy, Apple, Coinswitch, Betway, Vimal, Abbott, TVS Tyres.


In addition, Housing.com, Intel, FreshToHome, Rummy Culture, Amazon Prime Video, Accenture and Digit Insurance, Castrol, Apollo 24*7, MRF, 188Bet, Fairplay, and NPCI also have also come on board for ongoing India’s tour of England.


Now, India will be playing the third test match between August 25-29. The remaining fourth and fifth matches are scheduled between September 2-6 and September 10-14, respectively.


"As we progress from one international sporting event to another, we continue to witness an overwhelming response not only from viewers but also from advertisers. For India’s tour of England, we succeeded in retaining multiple brands. Extraaa Innings/Studio Show integrations are a great way to build stronger connections with relevant audience for the brands," said Ranjana Mangla, Sr. VP & Head of Ad Revenue, SonyLIV.


Among the advertisers that have come on board for the ongoing cricketing property, Swiggy is looking at a strong return on investment through this association.


"We are sure that the India vs England series association will bring in great ROI thanks to the significant audience interest around the series," said Umesh Krishna, Director Marketing, Swiggy.


Another advertiser for the ongoing series ACKO pointed out how sports has helped the brand increase its reach.

"Our association with SonyLIV on Euro 2020 and now India vs England has helped ACKO build strong affinity in the OTT (over the top) audience across our key markets of Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. Our property called 'ACKO Insurer Of The Day' further helps drive brand connect. The association has helped drive brand awareness and a stronger recall among sports enthusiasts," said Ashish Mishra, CMO.

Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Entertainment #SonyLiv
first published: Aug 23, 2021 09:05 pm

