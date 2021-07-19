SonyLIV gets on board over 50 advertisers for India’s tour of Sri Lanka

After Euro 2020, SonyLIV is now offering a cricketing property --- India’s tour of Sri Lanka which comprises of three ODIs and three T20s scheduled between July 18 to July 29.

For the series, SonyLIV has roped in over 50 advertisers including brands like Apple, HUL, Amazon, JSW, TVS, Tata Motors, Amul, Dafanews, CoinDCX, Mobikwik, Cars24, Medibuddy, Bridgestone, Acko General Insurance and GoDigit among others.

The video streaming platform has also locked sponsorship deals with brands like Vimal, Betway, WazirX, and Swiggy.

India's tour of Sri Lanka is available on SonyLIV in six different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Along with this, SonyLIV will also be offering Tokyo Olympics which will start streaming on the platform from July 23.

With live sports coming back after a dull 2020, streaming platforms like SonyLIV and Disney+Hotstar are seeing strong traction from both users and advertisers.

For the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Disney+Hotstar had onboarded around 10 sponsors with Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor.

Nitin Bawankule, President - Ad Sales, Star & Disney India in a statement had said that all key features such as Super 4s, Super 6s, Fall Of Wickets, Milestones, and Super Savers were sold out within a short period and that they were expecting early closures across categories.

However, due to rising cases of coronavirus, IPL 14 got suspended and the league is scheduled to restart in September.

Along with IPL 14 resuming in the second half of 2021, there is also T20 World Cup scheduled for this year.

And more live sports seeing the light of day this year will also contribute to the growth of digital advertising revenue.

A recent Redseer report estimates that the digital advertising market is expected to touch USD 25-35 billion by 2030 from USD 3 billion in 2020.

According to the report, along with new firms older companies are also spending on digital media.