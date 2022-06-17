SonyLIV expects subscriber base to double in 2022 with telco and store partnerships

SonyLIV, the streaming platform of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), is looking at doubling down its subscriber base from current 18.2 million by end of 2022.

The platform, which is estimated to have a 4 percent market share in the subscription video on-demand (SVOD) space in India according to Elara Securities, saw its paid users grow significantly in the last two years from 0.8 million in 2020. This happened especially after the launch of its one of the most popular properties Scam 1992, which brought to the platform around 22 million viewers.

To bring more paid users on board, SonyLIV is looking at offering subscription plans in physical stores.

"We will partner with sellers and make subscription packs available in traditional stores and also offer QR code activation for paid plans," Manish Aggrawal - Head - Growth & Monetization, told Moneycontrol.

The platform also plans partnerships with telcos to drive subscriptions. "With Airtel and Airtel Xstream we are available on pre-paid and broadband. With VodaIdea we have strategic partnership for pre-paid and post paid plans and we will scale that up. In addition, the platform is in advanced stages of making our offering available to Jio advanced mobility customers," said Aggrawal.

Up to 85 percent of viewership volumes of certain OTT platforms were generated by telcos and around 322 million subscribers consumed bundled content, according to an EY-FICCI 2022 report on media and entertainment. It is expected that around 400 million users will consume content via telco and aggregator bundles by 2025 as data prices increase.

The platform is also looking at launching a mobile pack soon to woo more paid users. In 2019, US streaming major Netflix had launched mobile plans at Rs 199 for the Indian market, which according to analysts helped the platform in adding more subscribers in the country, as about 80 percent of viewership on OTT is mobile-led.

With newer subscription plans and more partnerships, SonyLIV is expecting growth momentum to continue this year. The over the top (OTT) segment last year saw 65 percent growth in overall revenue and its subscription revenue increased by 173 percent year-on-year. Subscription revenue contributes to 55 percent of total revenue, said Aggrawal.

He is also betting big on the upcoming sports content including India-Ireland and India-England series.

However, SPNI which had won the media rights for IPL’s inaugural innings in 2008 for TV till 2017 and digital till 2014 was unable to bag any rights during the recently concluded IPL media rights auction.

While analysts think that inability to win IPL media rights will not impactover the top SonyLIV as hefty content of IPL would have hit the company's earnings, the platform will have to focus on user experience, large-scale content and distribution in order to scale-up in the highly fragmented Indian OTT market.

In addition, SPNI's merger with Zee Entertainment will also be a key trigger for subscriber growth, say experts. It is estimated that as a merged entity, Zee-Sony can take the third spot in the SVOD market with a combined market share of 19 percent.