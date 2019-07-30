SonyLiv expands its global footprint, enters the Middle East market

SonyLiv, the video on demand platform is expanding its global footprint by foraying into a new international market.

The platform today announced its entry into the Middle East, where it will offer content for the local audience and the South-Asian diaspora in the region.

Countries including UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will have access to over 70 popular shows from Sony Pictures Network (SPN) India’s content library and over 1,500 movies.

Users in the Middle East can subscribe to SonyLiv, that is offering different packages ranging from $5.99 for a month to $ 29.99 for six months and $49.99 for a year.

The Middle East has one of the highest consumption of YouTube videos in the world, with over 450 million unique mobile subscribers.

In the last seven years, SonyLiv has been able to record over 70 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users).

With OTT platforms increasingly focusing on price innovation and content slicing to provide tailored packages for Indian audiences, SonyLiv took the same route in the Middle East.

In India, SonyLiv experimented with sachet subscription plans, such as subscription for seven days at Rs 29. In fact, the OTT player has the potential to come a distant second to Hotstar, that currently is the market leader in the video streaming space in India.

This year, SonyLiv has big properties like The West Indies tour of India, The Ashes and the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, that will once again be hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Experts believe that SonyLiv can see significant growth in business with its focus on sports. The platform, last year, had recorded a viewership of over 18 million for the Fifa World Cup.