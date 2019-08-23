SonyLiv aims 100 mn users by end of 2019, bets big on sports and KBC Play Along

Sports as a category has become a major driver for over the top (OTT) platforms in India.

Take the example of Hotstar, that currently has the highest number of monthly active users thanks to its streaming of sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC World Cup.

It's not just Hotstar. SonyLiv, operated by Sony Pictures Network (SPN), is also banking on sports.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Uday Sodhi, Business Head- Digital, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sports as a category is huge for us. We invest a lot of money in getting digital sports rights. It is a huge contributor because it is a huge differentiator. Our subscribers are primarily driven by three things-- sports, English shows and Hindi shows.”

The platform, aiming to take its active monthly users to 100 million by the end of this year from 70 million MAUs currently, is presently running a lot of cricket.

“We have got England-Australia Ashes that is happening right now, India tour of West Indies is live streaming on SonyLiv and we have got lot of international cricket which is Sri Lanka, New Zealand. Besides cricket, football, NBA, WWE, e-sports the whole international tournament of DOTA 2 is also live streaming on SonyLiv in couple of languages,” said Sodhi.

With online video platforms focusing on live sports, bigger brands from FMCG and auto sectors have started investing on the digital platforms.

“It (brand associations) is large. For India-West Indies, we have around 12-15 brands and when we do big series like India-Australia we get 30-40 brands and some of the best brands like Apple, Amazon, Swiggy, all of them participate in sponsoring these series. Brand thing on OTT is large,” said Sodhi.

There's more to it

But there’s more to SonyLiv than sports and that is the KBC Play Along game, which last year saw 596 million interactions.

“What we have done differently this time is people who are on SonyLiv Play Along are winning for playing, so there is huge play out. We are giving of prizes every day and live cash,” he added.

So, before the 11th season, players on KBC Play Along on SonyLiv did not win cash prizes unlike the contestants on the television show. But some of the players, those who were top of the leader board, would get a chance to feature in the finale week of the show.

Last year KBC Play Along faced flak due to technical glitch experienced by many gamers.

Recently, SonyLiv had announced its foray into Tamil and Telugu languages and has launched around 4,000 hours of content across both languages on-boarding the biggest of names like Jagapathi Babu, Maruthi, Singeetham Srinivas, Balaji Mohan among others.

More languages

But why the foray into the two languages?

According to Sodhi, from a tech perspective the smartphone penetration and propensity to consume content is high in these markets.

“So, our data shows that time spent on mobile to view content is high so from that perspective they are an attractive market. From content perspective, they prefer content in the language of their region. They have a large vibrant ecosystem for content in their language whether it is films, shows. There is enough content available. So, I think the ecosystem allows those markets to be content friendly and friendly for OTT consumption,” he said.

Currently, SonyLiv is offering content in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Marathi and Bangla and is looking at Gujarati language content.

“Every new user that is coming on OTT for video consumption is probably not English user. Now they are coming for local content. This is the next phase of OTT growth,” added Sodhi.

SonyLiv has expanded its footprint in the in international markets. The platform has spread out its services globally by launching in Middle East across six countries.

“In terms of concentration, the number of south Asians as a percentage of population is the highest in Middle East, said Sodhi.

He also added that SonyLiv is in the process of rolling out in South East Asia because there also there is attraction for our content.