Sony Sports renews football tournament UEFA’s media rights in a 6-year deal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

According to reports, Sony Sports has acquired the TV and digital rights of UEFA for around Rs 400 crore.

Culver Max Entertainment previously known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has extended its media rights deal with one of the biggest football tournaments, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), for a period of six years.

The broadcaster's sports network, Sony Sports will air over 1,300 football matches across its channels. It will showcase UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028, along with its European qualifiers and friendly matches across TV and streaming platform Sony LIV. The qualifiers will be played between 53 teams across ten groups in the round-robin format. Football fans can also witness all the games of the UEFA Nations League 2024 and 2026, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2025 and 2027.

UEFA Euro 2024 will start on June 14, 2024, and will be hosted in Germany, with the final scheduled on July 14 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

It is reported that Culver Max Entertainment which is in the process to merge with Zee Entertainment has acquired the TV and digital rights of UEFA for Rs 400 crore.