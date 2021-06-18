Sony Pictures secures dynamic John Doe injunction order to protect its cricketing properties

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has secured a dynamic John Doe injunction order from the Delhi High Court to protect infringement of copyrights for two of its cricketing properties.

The properties include India–Sri Lanka Men’s International Series which will be played in July and the India–England Men’s International Series which is scheduled between August and September.

The company said the dynamic John Doe will shield SPN from unlawful and unauthorized dissemination of IPs on the internet and other social media platforms.

"If SPN finds that other ISPs (internet service providers) and websites are violating its copyrights, it can obtain an injunction against them also. Besides, to combat piracy on the ground, at SPN’s request, the court has appointed two local commissioners to ascertain and report to the court whether the Multi-System Operators (MSOs) and Local Cable Operators (LCOs), are unauthorizedly or illegally distributing or transmitting the cricketing events," the company said in a statement.

What is John Doe lawsuit?

In simple terms, John Doe means when a producer is anticipating large scale piracy, a lawsuit is filed. However, the nature of this order is called John Doe when the producer does not know the identity of the person who would cause the breach but has a reasonable doubt of violation of law.

While many media companies and content creators have raised this issue through complaints, piracy remains a challenge for the entire media and entertainment industry.

Piracy pangs

There have been several steps taken by the government and different industry associations have come together to work on the piracy menace. The Indian copyright law has provisions for digital right management for protection of the content on digital media environment. There have been multiple cases of getting John Doe orders from the High Court to prevent access of content to websites suspected of hosting pirated content.

However, the industry has incurred significant losses due to piracy.

The industry loses around USD 2.8 billion of its annual revenue to piracy, according to a report by Irtedo, a software security and media technology company.