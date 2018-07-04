Sony Pictures accidentally uploads complete movie instead of a trailer on YouTube

In an attempt to upload a trailer for its upcoming DVD and digital download release of the movie "Khali the Killer", Sony Pictures accidentally uploaded the entire film on YouTube. The production house uploaded the entire 90-minute movie on July 3 on its YouTube channel.

The goof-up was first spotted by entertainment news website CBR.com. The video, which has since been removed, was uploaded to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel, and was labelled "KHALI THE KILLER: OFFICIAL RED BAND TRAILER Now on DVD & Digital." The movie was available for eight hours before it was taken down from YouTube.

In those eight hours it did invite some attention from YouTube users, but in the midst of all this, the film got an exposure of a different kind. For those who missed this chance, the film is currently available on rent or digital purchase. Interestingly, it is available on a rental basis on YouTube itself.

Khali the Killer is a 2018 release that focuses around a retired hitman taking on one final job to support his family’s future. The movie is written and directed by Jon Matthews.

It stars Richard Cabral who plays the lead role of a hitman. The movie explores the experiences of the main character as he becomes emotionally attached and develops empathy towards one of the targets he is supposed to assassinate and he’s forced to make the toughest decision of his life...

Running for a mere hour and a half, the film had a small production budget of $1 million and doesn’t seem to have had much extensive marketing up to this point.

In some ways, this error by Sony may ultimately prove beneficial to Khali The Killer, as it's likely such a small film would have quickly come and gone without much fanfare.

Sony may have lost those 11,000 views - assuming each person watched the full movie - but the attention around their mistake may well lead curious consumers to spend some money and rent it.