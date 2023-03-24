 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Purusha Pretham review: Darshana Rajendran & Krishand give us a darkly funny, realistic police procedural

Sowmya Rajendran
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

The strength of Purusha Pretham lies in its character sketches for each police officer, without reducing them to a khaki blur. Example: Jeo Baby plays a pot-bellied cop who claims the bulk is just gas.

Darshana Rajendran plays the role of Susanna, an NRI whose husband has gone missing. (Photo: screen shot via YouTube/SonyLIV)

Super Sebastian (Alexander Prasanth) in Purusha Pretham is the kind of unreliable narrator who tests your patience and makes you want to tear your hair out. Sebastian is a policeman – but not of the efficient variety. Rather, he’s representative of the kind of policemen in real life who bungle their cases all the time. He lives with his abusive, wheelchair-bound mother and is romancing a woman whose police complaint he’s meant to be investigating. In his imagination, though, Sebastian is a rockstar cop, and that’s the version that he likes to project to those around him.

Directed by Krishand of Aavasavyuham (2022) fame, Purusha Pretham (written by Ajith Haridas and based on a story by Manu Thodupuzha) revolves around an unidentified male body that’s discovered in the wetlands of Kochi. Now this is a huge inconvenience for the police force – they vaguely feel bad for the dead man but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s now a headache for them. In a hilarious scene, cops from two different stations stand on either bank of the water body, hoping for the tide to carry the corpse in the opposite direction. From jurisdictional politics to dealing with superiors and family problems, Krishand humanises the police force even as they repeatedly fail to do their job.

If you want a one-line plot, Purusha Pretham is about how Super Sebastian finally gets his orange juice. People are always offering him lemon juice or some other beverage, but what Sebastian really wants is orange juice. He gets it only when he manages to crack the case of the John Doe. This is a police procedural, but not one focused on forensics or the painstaking efforts to put together evidence by serious, committed police officers. Rather, it’s a commentary on the police procedural itself, where ordinary, flawed humans have to somehow solve cases with strained resources. The screenplay, which shows a series of events, and then intercuts it with the visual of a document that summarises what just happened, creates a contrasting effect. You just watched all the behind-the-scenes drama, but here it is, reduced to a few dry lines that are relevant to the justice system.