Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marching towards Rs 100 crore club

Luv Ranjan’s bromance film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has hit the bull’s eye at the box office. Having netted a whopping Rs 92.7 crore at the end of its third week at the box office, analysts are hopeful of it entering the much-vaunted Rs 100 crore club.

While the first two weeks did great collections, the movie was able to maintain the momentum in the third week. The third Friday made Rs 2.27 crore with Saturday clocking Rs 4.12 crore being followed by encouraging numbers on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Rs 4.66 crore, Rs 1.82 crore, Rs 1.83 crore and Rs 1.76 crore respectively.

“Initial speculation said the movie would do business in the range of Rs 35- 40 crore which is a good number for a movie that does not have a budget of more than Rs 20 crore. But that figure was achieved in the first week itself and the kind of escalation we saw in terms of numbers has been a trend setter,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Ranjan’s last two movies - Pyaar ka Punchnama and Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 – also managed to make money at the box office. His direction, art of storytelling, careful selection of repeat cast and return of Yo Yo Honey Singh has worked wonders at the box office.

According to Mohan, even bigger production houses are now experimenting with the new format of low budget high in content movies. “Content is still the king in Bollywood. Bigger production houses are optimistic about the new trend and trying everything from new faces to new directors to make the film work on the basis of rich content,” added Mohan.

Upcoming films like Raid, Hichki, Blackmail and Genius from production houses like Yash Raj Films, T-Series and others are expected to keep the box office collections steady.