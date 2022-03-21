Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja expecting first child: 'We can't wait to welcome you'

Actor Sonam Kapoor and fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja have been married since 2018. (Image credit: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

Actor Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, she announced in an Instagram post on March 21.

"To raise you the very best we can," the actor wrote, while sharing a series of photos with Ahuja. "Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. Coming this fall 2022."

Sonam Kapoor's family and co-actors showered her with wishes after her pregnancy announcement . "Love and more love for you," said her aunt Maheep Kapoor."

Her cousin Anshula Kapoor said: "My heart is bursting with so much joy."

"Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both," wrote actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. "Can’t wait for the babies to play."

Actor Dia Mirza described Kapoor's announcement as "wonderful news". "So happy for you, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja," she added.

Kapoor and Ahuja, a fashion entrepreneur from Delhi, were married in 2018, in a star-studded ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, had made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2008 film Saawariya , opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She went to appear in films like Delhi-6, Neerja, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Aisha and Veere di Wedding, among others.

Kapoor has won several awards for her roles. In 2017, she won a special mention at the National Film Awards for portraying Neerja Bhanot, the brave flight attendant who died while saving three children on a hijacked plane in 1986.