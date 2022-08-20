English
    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 20, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

    It's a baby boy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The couple welcomed their first child on Saturday, August 20.

    Sonam Kapoor shared the good news with a statement on social media this afternoon. “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed,” read the note signed Sonam and Anand.







    Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor shared screenshots of announcement on Instagram as congratulatory messages started pouring in.

    Sonam kapoor baby boy Image credit: neetu54/Instagram

     

    Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was among the first to congratulate the new parents and grandparents – she tagged Sunita and Anil Kapoor while sharing a picture of the announcement on Instagram.

    Sonam Kapoor had announced her pregnancy in March. The Khoobsurat actor married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai.
    Tags: #Sonam Kapoor
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 04:32 pm
