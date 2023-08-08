English
    Solo spectator to near sold-out gig: a tearful Twitter plea made actor viral. There's a twist

    Georgie Grier had shared a strikingly similar tweet in 2022 leaving many wondering if this was a genuine plea or a calculated PR move.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Georgie Grier’s recent post went viral with over 14.5 million views. (Images: @georgie_grier/Twitter)

    An actor from the UK recently stirred emotions on social media with her tearful photo following a sparsely attended performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where she was performing a one-woman show. The next day, her show “Sunsets” was near-house full.


    Georgie Grier’s viral post with over 14.5 million views read, “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one-woman play, Sunsets at #edfringe. It's fine, isn't it? It's fine…?” The outpouring of sympathy was immediate, with fellow performers and well-known artistes reaching out to her.


    However, new revelations show that Grier had shared a strikingly similar tweet in 2022 – that didn’t go viral quite like this - leaving many wondering if this was a genuine plea or a calculated PR move.


    Sharing a photo of her flyers from last year, she had written, “Just had a cry because the only people who turned up to my first show were my parents. But when I had said cry in the bathroom, some other lovely Fringe performers gave me words of encouragement. And I guess two people is better than none? #EdinburghFringe."


    While some critics accused her of orchestrating a stunt, others expressed admiration for her audacity in attempting such a gambit more than once. Grier vehemently denies such allegations.

    In response to the sudden wave of attention, Grier expressed her genuine surprise and gratitude. “I didn't want to call my mum crying. I thought the hashtag Ed Fringe community on social media has been a really supportive place. I just wanted someone to vent to who wasn't my mum," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    "In that moment I had tears in my eyes, I wasn't thinking anything further than needing a bit of a release and not having to bother my mum, my dad and my sister,” she explained.

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:59 pm

