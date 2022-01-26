Snow White and the 7...? Disney takes a different approach to avoid reinforcing dwarf stereotypes

Disney claims it has been working on reimagining the dwarf characters since its earliest production stages. (Image credit: Disney)

Disney is developing a live-action remake of the classic tale 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', but it has recently announced that this version may not have "dwarfs".

The decision was taken after actor Peter Dinklage -- of Game of Thrones' fame -- slammed the studio for remaking the 1937 film ‘backward’ film that reinforces stereotypes. He added that he was surprised by the casting of West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

During a podcast with Marc Maron, the 52-year-old said, "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

'Take a step backand look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that ****ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the **** are you doing man?" he added.

Disney said the film, which is still years from release, will have cultural consultants, just like its life-action remakes of Aladdin and Mulan did, reported Daily Mail. The studio also claims it has been working on reimagining the dwarf characters since its earliest production stages.

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," a spokesperson said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

