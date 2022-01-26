MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Snow White and the 7...? Disney takes a different approach to avoid reinforcing dwarf stereotypes

The decision was taken after actor Peter Dinklage -- of Game of Thrones' fame -- slammed Disney for remaking the 1937 film ‘backward’ film that reinforces stereotypes.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
Disney claims it has been working on reimagining the dwarf characters since its earliest production stages. (Image credit: Disney)

Disney claims it has been working on reimagining the dwarf characters since its earliest production stages. (Image credit: Disney)


Disney is developing a live-action remake of the classic tale 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', but it has recently announced that this version may not have "dwarfs".


The decision was taken after actor Peter Dinklage -- of Game of Thrones' fame -- slammed the studio for remaking the 1937 film ‘backward’ film that reinforces stereotypes.  He added that he was surprised by the casting of West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler as Snow White.


Disney has cast West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Disney has cast West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

During a podcast with Marc Maron, the 52-year-old said, "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."


'Take a step backand look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that ****ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the **** are you doing man?" he added.


Disney said the film, which is still years from release, will have cultural consultants, just like its life-action remakes of Aladdin and Mulan did, reported Daily Mail. The studio also claims it has been working on reimagining the dwarf characters since its earliest production stages.

Close

Related stories


Read more: HBO Max drops the teaser of 'House of Dragon', a prequel to 'Game of Thrones'


"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," a spokesperson said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.


"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Read more: 'Game of thrones' actor Esmé Bianco sues singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Disney #dwarfs #Game of Thrones #Peter Dinklage #Rachel Zegler #Snow White
first published: Jan 26, 2022 02:40 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.