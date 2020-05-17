Small films opting for digital premieres may be theatres’ lost opportunity; but blockbusters are needed right now

Streaming platforms are upbeat, multiplexes are disappointed and the film industry is divided over the direct-to-digital release issue.

However, recently, a multiplex operator said that a few small and mid-size films releasing on OTTs directly would not impact the theatrical business much.

So, does that mean small films do not have large contributions in the overall box office revenue?

Not really. In fact, small films have been bringing in big money at the box office and Bollywood has also broken away from its dependence on big star releases.

Contribution of big star cast films to the box office collection of the top 25 movies dropped to 23 percent in 2018, as compared to nearly 50 percent three years ago, according to a 2019 EY report.

In 2018, for the first time in 12 years, biggest Bollywood stars did not find a place in the top three positions of box office collections.

That year, the reason for healthy box office numbers were small and medium-size films like Stree, Raazi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

These films were made on a budget ranging from Rs 24 crore to Rs 40 crore and ended up minting revenues in the range of Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore. Trade experts estimate that these films could have added around Rs 1,000 crore to the overall Hindi box office.

While smaller films were bringing audience to theatres in large numbers, many big superstar-led films like Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Salman Khan’s Race 3 failed to do so with disappointing collections.

Experts are of the opinion that the success of small and medium-budget films is mitigating the content risk for multiplex operators, who were earlier dependent on star-studded Bollywood blockbusters.

There was a time when theatre owners would wait for movies starring Salman Khan on Eid, a Shahrukh Khan film for Diwali, or an Aamir Khan-blockbuster around New Year's Eve. But these days, a movie with a strong script but less popular actors attracts significant footfalls.

Rajesh Mishra, CEO, UFO Moviez, in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, had said that advertisers are now keen to advertise through the year as opposed to title-based advertising.

All this suggests that smaller films are equally important for the overall box office success.

This is why Carnival Cinemas' CEO, Mohan Umrotkar said that a few small and mid-size films releasing on OTT platforms is a loss of opportunity, but not an absolute loss.

It is not an absolute loss because theatres still have big films waiting for them to resume operations. Films like Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar are still looking for a theatrical release.

Despite strong performance of smaller films in the last few years, big films remain crucial for the overall film business.

Experts are of the opinion that both small and big films are part of the equation for strong box office business and neither can be replaced. For three small budget films that perform well, there are around 50 that may not make a mark at the box office.

Also, an important point to keep in mind is that in the current situation, whenever theatres open, they will need big blockbuster releases to bring back audiences to theatres.

In an earlier interview, Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor/director, Saroj Screens, had said: "Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi can be a potential game changer. It will be the film that will open the floodgates and bring people in large numbers to cinema halls. Also, films like Coolie No 1, Ranveer Singh’s 83 will kickstart the revival process (for theatres)."