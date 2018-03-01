Small films Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Welcome to New York take over box office

After a series of big bang releases like Padmavaat and Padman it is time for some small budget light movies this Friday with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Welcome to New York set to take over.

Although the releases for this week do not feature a huge star cast, they do look promising based on their initial reviews. Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has shown potential to do well at the box office, thanks to the cast of Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan.

“The film has a strong patronage from youngsters and there is huge group of them who are a fan of the actors from their Pyar ka Panchnama series,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

According to Mohan, the film can easily make close to Rs 25 crore in its opening week, which is not a bad number for a Rs 40 crore budget film. The promotion, music and the young cast make it a perfect package for youngsters. In fact, according to Boxofficeindia, if one counts morning occupancy, then the film is the second best opening of 2018 after Padmaavat.

On the other hand Chakri Toleti’s Rs 30 crore film Welcome to New York did not take home too much applause in its first few screenings. Although Punjab can turn the fate of the movie to an extent because of the presence of Diljit Dosanjh in the cast, the film is a spoof and these have a limited market, especially in North.

“The film is a comedy on the film industry which has scope in Mumbai as things about the industry are more widely known there but the rest of the country is generally unaware about filmy jokes. There are very few films which have worked that are based on the film industry,” said BoxofficeIndia’s analysis.

Cutting to the older releases. Padmaavat did well in week four with collections to the tune of Rs 13.25 crore, taking its total at box office to Rs 270 crore approximately. Padman saw a drop of 78 percent in its second week, and its total stood at Rs 74 crore.

Last week’s Hollywood release Black Panther made Rs 31 crore at the box office in the week gone by.