'Sita Ramam', 'Vikram Vedha' and more: The magic of PS Vinod’s camera

Sowmya Rajendran
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

From swoony romances to gritty gangster dramas, the cinematography of PS Vinod, who received the Best Cinematographer award for 'Vikram Vedha' at the recent Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, shows that there's more to this job than just capturing pretty scenery.

South cinematographer PS Vinod received the Best Cinematographer award for 'Vikram Vedha' at the recent Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. (Photo: Twitter)

Sometimes, it’s about waiting for the best light. Sometimes, it’s about waiting for the best vadai. The art of cinematography forms the grammar of a film — influencing moods, emotions, rendering metaphorical meaning, rooting the story and aiding characterisation. Among the many talented cinematographers working in the Indian film industries is PS Vinod, a technician who has an interesting and varied body of work that ranges from neo-noir gangster dramas like Aaranya Kaandam (2010) to action comedies like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Vinod, who assisted ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan, made his debut as an independent director of photography with the Tamil film Rhythm (2000), a gentle musical drama directed by Vasanth. It was a rare film for its time, exploring the relationship between two people who lose their respective partners in an accident. Since then, Vinod has successfully straddled the Tamil, Telugu and the Hindi industries.

His last two releases were Sita Ramam (Telugu, 2022) and Vikram Vedha (Hindi, 2022). The first, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a swoony period romantic drama while the second is the remake of a blockbuster Tamil film by the same title, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. Incidentally, both films make a good study for anyone who wants to understand why cinematography isn’t just about capturing the beauty of a location as is often assumed.

In Sita Ramam, for instance, it is crucial for the viewer to have an otherworldly experience, where such an earnest love can endure. Vinod, who worked with Shreyaas Krishna on the film, also had to capture two time periods in which the film is set — the '60s and the '80s. Nearly every review of the film comments on how each frame looks like a vintage painting; the mirror shots in particular, that reveal layers to Sita’s (Mrunal Thakur) feelings are important for the plot progression. Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) doesn’t know her real identity, and Sita is harbouring a dangerous secret within herself. When she visits him for the first time, there is a brief "hall of mirrors" moment when Sita and Ram are reflected in multiple mirrors, Sita in the foreground and Ram in the background — the effect is not just poetic, it also hints at the unreal nature of their relationship, the truth of which is hidden from us.