MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Singer Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez get married in 'intimate' ceremony

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had announced their engagement five months ago, ahead of Christmas.

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
File photo of Ariana Grande, who got married in a small ceremony at her California home over the weekend. (Image: AP)

File photo of Ariana Grande, who got married in a small ceremony at her California home over the weekend. (Image: AP)

Los Angeles, PTI: Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez have tied the knot, five months after the couple announced their engagement. A representative for Grande, 27, confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine.

"They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the representative added. The ceremony was held at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

The "Positions" hitmaker and Gomez, 25, were dating since January 2020 and were social distancing together at her home here amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U" in May, followed by a series of photos in June on Instagram.

Close
PTI
first published: May 18, 2021 11:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.