Singer Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez get married in 'intimate' ceremony

File photo of Ariana Grande, who got married in a small ceremony at her California home over the weekend. (Image: AP)

Los Angeles, PTI: Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez have tied the knot, five months after the couple announced their engagement. A representative for Grande, 27, confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine.

"They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the representative added. The ceremony was held at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

The "Positions" hitmaker and Gomez, 25, were dating since January 2020 and were social distancing together at her home here amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U" in May, followed by a series of photos in June on Instagram.