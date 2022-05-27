Silver screen hits break ticket sale records in 2022, smaller markets contribute big

Inox-PVR

Cinemas with a strong content pipeline are making a strong comeback after two years of COVID-19 impact on theatres, as movie releases in the last few months have made new records at the box office.

From highest ticket sales to bigger contribution from smaller markets, here's a look at the recent trends in the movie business:

KGF: Chapter 2 sold over 17.1 million tickets to become the film to have sold the highest tickets ever historically on online ticketing and entertainment platform BookMyShow, surpassing Baahubali 2. RRR surpassed the multi-million mark too, selling over 13.4 million tickets while Thala Vijay-helmed Beast created a stir with 2.67 million tickets sold. Hollywood venture Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness sold more than 2.5 million tickets, according to data shared by BookMyShow.

The platform said that it saw its historic best, crossing 29 million tickets sold on the platform in April this year. "Recovery curve continues to deepen in May with pre-covid sales mark of 18 million tickets already achieved as of May 25," the platform added.

Hindi language consumption of theatrical movie releases was the highest at 40 percent of overall sales, while Tamil and Telugu came in second contributing about 20 percent of overall sales each. Also, Hindi language consumption of theatrical releases has been a combination of Hindi movies and films from down south dubbed in Hindi.

While cinephiles from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were among the leading cities for ticket sales in April, tier 2 markets like Coimbatore and Kochi surpassed metros like Kolkata in the top 10 cities, which contributed to 48 percent of ticket sales for movies.

Along with big screen trends, BookMyShow also shared data around pay per view content. Transactional video on-demand (TVOD) platform BookMyShow Stream sold 52,000 streams for global and Indian on-demand content last month.

Last year in September, the platform saw a single user from Mumbai buying 31 different films, which is the highest transaction that BookMyShow Stream has witnessed in a single day.

For the TVOD platform, originals have 55 percent share of the total transactions. Also, Thursdays so far have witnessed most transactions on BookMyShow Stream.





