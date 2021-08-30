Signing up for OTT: India records 9.6 crore active paid video subscriptions, says report

Representative image.

Indians are paying for content on video-streaming platforms and there are as many as 9.6 crore active paid over-the-top (OTT) platform subscriptions in the country.

According to a report released by Ormax Media, a media analytics and consulting firm, there is 4.07 crore paying or subscription video-on-demand audiences.

India has an average of 2.4 subscriptions per paying audience member.

What is interesting is that the OTT paid audience is not limited to the top metros.

The report pointed out that the top six metros contribute only 11 percent to India’s OTT universe and 35 percent to total paid subscriptions in India.

Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are the top three cities in this regard, with more than eight million active paid subscriptions each.

The study which is based on a sample size of 12,000 across urban and rural India, noted that Indian OTT audience universe is currently at 35.32 crore people.

This translates into a penetration of 25.3 percent which means that one in four Indians watched online videos at least once in the last one month.

The report which further breaks the Indian OTT universe by gender, age, NCCS, pop strata, states and cities noted that 66 percent of the paid subscriptions are with male audience.

“OTT is no longer a niche category, but at 25 percent penetration, there is still a huge potential to grow the market, especially outside the top cities. We have seen a rise in regional OTT platforms in India over the last year," said Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO - Ormax Media.

India's video subscription market saw a significant growth last year due to the pandemic which restricted Indians at home. In addition, theatres remained shut due to coronavirus-led lockdown which resulted in many films going to video OTTs and this helped streaming platforms in offering more content to their subscribers.

In 2020, around 1,200 hours of original content was created for OTT platforms across films and episodic content, which led to increased demand for OTT subscriptions, an EY report released earlier this year pointed out.