Sidney Poitier’s work advice to Denzel Washington

Sidney Poitier in 'For Love of Ivy', 1968. Poitier passed away on January 6, 2022. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

The advice was from sir, with sense.

Early on in his career, Denzel Washington received a few words of guidance from the revered Sidney Poitier, who passed away on January 6. It enabled him to choose the right projects and set him on the path to celluloid greatness.

It was 1984, and Washington was in a vulnerable zone where he needed to not just work but start making money. Just then he got a tempting offer.

"I was offered this film that was just going to make me sick," Washington said in a rare joint interview with Poitier to USA Today in 2000. "But it was going to be the first movie where there was a lot of money involved. I thought, 'I can't do this, but I guess I should.' So I called Sidney, and he told me: 'The first three or four films that you make getting your career going will determine how you're perceived in this town and by the audience.' I turned it down and waited for about six months for another opportunity."

Cry Freedom was that other opportunity. Released in 1987, it brought Washington the first of four Oscar nominations.

Years before that meeting, Washington had spotted Poitier and had mustered up the courage to hand him his resume and an 8-by-10 glossy photo.

"It was around 1978," Washington said. "I was walking, probably catching the bus, and I spotted Sidney in a bookstore, and I thought, 'Oh, this is my big chance.' I said, 'Mr Poitier, it's a pleasure to meet you. I'm trying to get into this business.' "

Poitier heard him out.

"He was very gracious," Washington said. "I took that as weakness. I thought, 'This is my shot. I might as well ask him for a job.' "

Poitier laughed at the memory. "I remember that. He thinks I don't remember, but I do," he said.

A few years on, Poitier went to see Washington onstage in ‘A Soldier's Play’.

"He looked at me and said, 'You're good, keep working',” Washington said. “I said, 'Yes, sir! Can I give you another resume?'"