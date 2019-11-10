Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s ‘Marjaavaan’ has a unique romantic plot — here’s what it is

One can die for love. One can kill for love. However, can someone kill the very same person whom he or she loves the most?

Well, that’s the core romantic plot twist that one witnesses in Milap Zaveri-directed Marjaavaan -- something which is as intriguing as it gets. After all, the film features Sidharth Malhotra as the lead who ends up embracing the love of his life, played by Tata Sutaria, only to pass a bullet through her body. Why would he do that? What made him do that? Why does Sutaria seem to be at peace even as the one who loves her the most, is ending up killing her?

A twist like this could well be considered as a spoiler no less by makers as well as audiences. However, in a decision, director Zaveri and producer Nikkhil Advani, instead chose to intrigue the audiences by showing this particular scene as a major cliff-hanger in the promo. No wonder, even though Marjaavaan has Malhotra and villain of the piece, played by Riteish Deshmukh, coming face to face with each other in a battle royale, behind it is a unique love story between the characters played by Malhotra and Sutaria which has a tragic ending indeed.

Of course, going by the promo, it is also apparent that the conflict will not be the end of the film as this seems more like an interval point scene rather that one designed for the climax.

Zaveri has a knack for directing high voltage dramas, as seen in his last hit Satyameva Jayate. On the other hand, Malhotra is going many notches ahead of the understated anger that he had demonstrated in Ek Villain. This time in Marjaavaan, there is a massy element coming into play as well, where there is no place for subtlety and everything is pretty much out there for audience consumption.

The makers have done their job when it comes to setting up the stage for audiences to take a call on giving it a dekko when it arrives on November 15. Just a couple of years ago, there was a big question around ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara?’

Well, circa 2019 and it is time for the big reveal now -- ‘Raghu ne Zoya ko kyon maara?’ Well, we would know in a few days from now.