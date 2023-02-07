English
    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani get married in Jaisalmer

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in the presence of close friends and family.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, putting an end to months of speculation. The wedding ceremony took place at Suryagarh Palace in the presence of close friends and family.


    According to news agency ANI, the couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band, baaja and baraat. Sidharth Malhotra made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional mare.








    Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which some men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral 'chhatris' (umbrellas decorated with flowers).