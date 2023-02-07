Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani get married in Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani in a scene from an ad.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, putting an end to months of speculation. The wedding ceremony took place at Suryagarh Palace in the presence of close friends and family.

According to news agency ANI, the couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band, baaja and baraat. Sidharth Malhotra made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional mare.



Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which some men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral 'chhatris' (umbrellas decorated with flowers).

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at the wedding.

The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue. Their wedding festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies last weekend. A sangeet ceremony was held on Monday, ANI reported.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. The couple apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released 2021.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara Advani revealed that she first met Sidharth Malhotra at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."