‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’: Bollywood is making bolder moves and the world is recognising it

For many in the world, the Indian film industry is synonymous with the stardom of actors like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. But there has been a change. It is the stories that Indian films tell are now getting noticed across the globe.

Take the example of the recently released Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan — a same-sex love story coming from Bollywood’s stable and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar.

The film first received recognition on Twitter by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell. But, the cherry on the cake was when US President Donald Trump retweeted Tatchell’s tweet with a message — “Great”.

In India, Khurrana’s choice of films is both known and appreciated. But with Trump reacting to his new venture means world recognition for the quality of work both Bollywood and its stars do.

What more could the makers and stars of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have asked for?

Maybe, strong box office numbers.

In that case, they have more good news as the film has surpassed its opening day business with collections to the tune of Rs 11 crore on day of release. Now, with the first day revenue of Rs 9.5 crore, the film’s total so far is over Rs 20 crore.

The film is estimated to be made at a budget of Rs 50 crore and looking at the growth momentum, a strong return on investment can be expected from the film. According to trade estimates, it will mint over Rs 30 crore on the first weekend.

While the box office numbers are not surprising as Khurrana has been delivering hits consistently, the wide acceptance of the film in India surely comes as a surprise — but a pleasant one.

A same-sex love story is not just another love story that Indians were expected to welcome with open arms. But they did.

It was in 2018, when in a landmark judgement for the LGBT community in India the Supreme Court of India (SC) lifted a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

Now, a Bollywood venture dealing with the taboo of same-sex in a quirky manner only validates the fact that the Indian audience is maturing and so is Bollywood.

Plus, this is not the first time that unconventional topics have tried, tested and succeeded in Bollywood.

Take the example of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which released in 2017 and revolved around the topic of erectile dysfunction. Who would have thought such a subject would be able to entertain cinephiles. The film managed revenues of over Rs 41 crore with an investment of Rs 25 crore.

Bollywood is making bolder and better moves and it is translating well at the box office as well as on the quality of its work.