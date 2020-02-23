App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’: Bollywood is making bolder moves and the world is recognising it

Ayushmann Khurrana’s choice of films is both known and appreciated. But, with US President Donald Trump reacting to his new venture means world recognition for the quality of work both Bollywood and its stars do

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster (Image: Twitter/@ayushmannk)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster (Image: Twitter/@ayushmannk)

For many in the world, the Indian film industry is synonymous with the stardom of actors like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. But there has been a change. It is the stories that Indian films tell are now getting noticed across the globe.

Take the example of the recently released Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan — a same-sex love story coming from Bollywood’s stable and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar.

The film first received recognition on Twitter by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell. But, the cherry on the cake was when US President Donald Trump retweeted Tatchell’s tweet with a message — “Great”.

Close

In India, Khurrana’s choice of films is both known and appreciated. But with Trump reacting to his new venture means world recognition for the quality of work both Bollywood and its stars do.

related news

What more could the makers and stars of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have asked for?

Maybe, strong box office numbers.

In that case, they have more good news as the film has surpassed its opening day business with collections to the tune of Rs 11 crore on day of release. Now, with the first day revenue of Rs 9.5 crore, the film’s total so far is over Rs 20 crore.

The film is estimated to be made at a budget of Rs 50 crore and looking at the growth momentum, a strong return on investment can be expected from the film. According to trade estimates, it will mint over Rs 30 crore on the first weekend.

While the box office numbers are not surprising as Khurrana has been delivering hits consistently, the wide acceptance of the film in India surely comes as a surprise — but a pleasant one.

A same-sex love story is not just another love story that Indians were expected to welcome with open arms. But they did.

It was in 2018, when in a landmark judgement for the LGBT community in India the Supreme Court of India (SC) lifted a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

Now, a Bollywood venture dealing with the taboo of same-sex in a quirky manner only validates the fact that the Indian audience is maturing and so is Bollywood.

Plus, this is not the first time that unconventional topics have tried, tested and succeeded in Bollywood.

Take the example of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which released in 2017 and revolved around the topic of erectile dysfunction. Who would have thought such a subject would be able to entertain cinephiles. The film managed revenues of over Rs 41 crore with an investment of Rs 25 crore.

Bollywood is making bolder and better moves and it is translating well at the box office as well as on the quality of its work.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.