Shreya Ghoshal to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony.

Popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform at the engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. A grand “gol dhana” ceremony is set to take place at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.

“Gol dhana” is the traditional Gujarati engagement ceremony in which coriander seeds and jaggery are distributed to guests.

Shreya Ghoshal, who has won multiple awards for her singing, is known for her soulful renditions of popular Bollywood songs. Her performances have received widespread acclaim, and fans are eagerly awaiting her performance at the engagement ceremony.

The engagement ceremony is expected to be attended by a host of celebrities and dignitaries from the entertainment and business world.

This engagement ceremony is set to be a grand affair, with the venue decked up with beautiful decorations, pictures show from Antilia. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant posed for the media ahead of their engagement in Mumbai as well.

Read: First pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement

While Radhika Merchant chose a golden lehenga for the occasion, Anant Ambani was seen in a blue outfit.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also stepped out to pose for the waiting media, along with elder son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani, and daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal.

The couple’s roka had taken place on December 29 at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple and had a colourful mehendi function on January 17.