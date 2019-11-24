Shraddha Kapoor closes 2019 with Chhichhore, Saaho’s success, gears up for 2020 with Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi 3

As the year comes to a close and countdown for identifying actors who made a mark begins, Shraddha Kapoor makes a good cut. With a cent percent record when it comes to her Hindi releases, Shraddha Kapoor has managed two Rs 150 crore club successes in the form of Chhichhore and Saaho.

While Chhichhore had her play the twin role of a college girl and the mother of a teenager, Saaho had her step into the part of a cop. Both films scored well and while Chhichhore stays on to be one of the best received films of 2019, both critically and commercially, Saaho ironically did better business in Hindi at an all-India level, which is the key market for Shraddha Kapoor, than its original South version.

"The best part about Shraddha is that she is a light-hearted person with no pause button. She is constantly working hard to improve her craft with every project and moreover she is also an intense actor who lives every character that she portrays. She acclimatises to every environment and script, hence leaving her audiences startled. Just look at Chhichhore. In the film she was completely devoid of glitz and glamour and dwindled between two generations. Still, she performed it with perfection," an insider said.

This was seen in 2018 as well when Stree turned out to be a major blockbuster, thus allowing her to consolidate her position further in the industry. With ABCD - Any Body Can Dance 2 and Baaghi as two of her major successes early on, Shraddha is now gearing up for her next dance film Street Dancer 3D as well as Baaghi 3.

No wonder, Shraddha stays on to be the preferred choice for quite a few filmmakers as she has in it to step out of her comfort zone and pick up different assignments one after another.

"Shraddha is intriguing, exciting, impressive, mystifying but she is never dull. She is an actress who raises the bar for herself with every project that she takes on. A testimony to this is her with her three releases Stree, Saaho and Chhichhore, she has created a niche for herself in the industry. She has just the right charisma to carry different parts with aplomb," a source says.

"Given the fact that she is an extremely focused mind, it also gives her an edge as a performer over her allies. There is some sort of intuition and impulsiveness which lets Shraddha forge her own path in order to create a distinctive and unique identity," the source adds.

With Street Dancer 2 and Baaghi 3, she would be returning with her leading men Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, respectively.

Moreover, while in former it would be her dancing skills that are expected to take a leap to the next level, Baaghi 3 is expected to see her in an action avatar all over again after Baaghi and Saaho.

With buzz in the air that work is on for the making of Stree 2 as well, with Stree ending on a cliff-hanger note, guess the effervescent and spontaneous actress would be heard and spoken about a lot in months to come.