Shocking data on rape led Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to make 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister'

First things first, even though Rakeysh Omparash Mehra's upcoming film Mere Pyaare Prime Minister deals with the issue of sanitation, in the director's own words this by no mean is yet another Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. Instead, it is a far more spread out film as it deals with not just sanitation but also women safety, how rapes thrive due to lack of sanitation facilities, the mother-son bond, a child's endeavor to meet the Prime Minister of the country and last but not the least, his quest to understand, and perhaps also challenge the system.

"To add to this, I am not making a political statement either, even though the film's title has the Prime Minister in there," quips Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who indeed made a statement or two with his Rang De Basanti a few years back, "This film is more of a social affair, albeit with light-hearted moments and loads of humor in there. The story is told from the point of view of an eight year old boy and though he may be tiny out there, his voice reaches out to be a much bigger sphere."

The film tells the story of a boy, played by Om Kanojiya, who reaches out to the Prime Minister requesting basic sanitation facilities after his single mother, played by Anjali Patil, is raped.

"This happens on a fateful night when this young woman goes out to defecate in open and gets raped," said Mehra."It is a very traumatic moment for both the mother and the son. It is not just the physical assault that disturbs an individual, it is the psychological damage that stays on. This kid now wants his mother to be safe at all costs. First thing that he wants to do now is to build a toilet for her."

In the past, there have been quite a few newspaper headlines that have screamed such shocking incidents.

"What is all the more shocking is the statistics accompanying this," the director goes on to reveal, "Do you know that 50 percent of the rapes happen in our country on the women who go out to defecate in open. Just imagine, this is so much preventable. Other than the basic hygiene factor that comes with good sanitation facilities, we are also talking about women's security here."

In the film, the kid takes matters in his own hands to help his mother.

"He tries everything he can given the skills and the resources," says Mehra, "He makes a big hole and puts four sticks around so as to hold a cloth that can cover this handmade toilet. However rains wash it all away. Then somebody tells him that if he goes to the municipal authorities, he would get help. There too he ends up hitting a brick wall as there are no permissions granted for constructions at unauthorized colonies. Not someone to take things lying down, he now hatches a plan. He things of reaching out to none other than the Prime Minister himself."

From here begins the endearing journey of this kid whose innocence, smartness and assertion leads to quite a few eventful episodes.

"The film doesn't aim at being way too heavy on either mind or heart. Yes, it has the right intentions and isn't frivolous either. However, what you get to see on screen are moments that will bring smile on your face and also tears in your eyes. You would be amazed to see the kind of distance that this small kid covers in order to ensure that his mother is safe," he smiles.

No wonder that one of the dialogues in the film is the child asking the Prime Minister that if something like this would have happened to his mother then how he would have felt?

"It is about time that we start thinking about the way we look at women," says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who has attempted different genres with every film of his.

"The film is not about just sanitation or rapes or some kind of a revenge saga, it is about the mentality that we carry. At the core of it is as social issue, though the presentation on screen has a heartwarming feel to it. For a subject like this, we have tried to tell the story as entertainingly as possible."

We would like to see how it all plays on screen once Mere Pyare Prime Minister, which has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra tying up with Jayantilal Gada for the film's theatrical release, hits the screens on March 15.