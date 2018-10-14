App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena opposes EDM fests in Goa, calls them drug peddlers' den

In a statement issued here, Shiv Sena's Goa spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the government should not allow EDM festivals in the state, which are usually held during the peak tourist season in December.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa unit of the Shiv Sena has opposed holding of Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals in the state saying such events are used by drug peddlers to make money.

Goa had been a home to Sunburn and Supersonic EDMs. However, in the last two years they were not held in the state. The state government had given permission to 'Timeout' musical festival last year at Vagator, near Anjuna beach.

Goa had been a home to Sunburn and Supersonic EDMs. However, in the last two years they were not held in the state. The state government had given permission to 'Timeout' musical festival last year at Vagator, near Anjuna beach.

"The state government should not allow EDM festival this year, which would be the first step to clean the tourism from the menace of drugs," Naik said.

Sena also demanded that a special squad under Crime Branch or CBI should be formed to investigate the nexus between local police and drug peddlers.

"Sena has been vocal about the increasing drug menace in the coastal belt like Calangute, Anjuna and Pernem due to the utter failure of local police stations in curbing it," she said.

The Sena is against "narco-tourism", she said adding, "As a part of our demand, we want that the EDM festival which is promoted in the name of tourism should not be allowed."

Naik said going by the figures provided by the tourism department, Goa has been receiving 6 million tourists. For the population of 1.5 million, 6 million is a big number to handle due to inadequate infrastructure.

"The state police department and also the traffic cell remains busy during the entire week of the EDM ," Naik added.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 06:50 pm

