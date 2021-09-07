Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha Mukerji posts about divorce with the cricketer on social media

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha Mukerji have apparently parted ways according to Mukerji's recent Instagram posts. Taking to the social media platform, Mukerji wrote about her learning and experience during her marriages. Mukerji was previously married, and divorced.

She penned down her feelings of getting divorced twice. Initially, the thought of having two failed marriages is something that terrified her. However, soon enough she realised that she was actually doing great and felt more empowered with her decision.

"Divorce means choosing myself and not settling and sacrificing my own life for the sake of a marriage Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that's ok. Divorce means I have had amazing relationships that have taught me great lessons to carry forward in new relationships. Divorce means I am stronger and more resilient than I ever thought. Divorce really means whatever meaning you give to it", read her post.

In another post, she said breakups are normal and there are many reasons for it. "It’s best to not judge the people rather accept it’s a normal part of change and growth," she added.

Before Dhawan, Mukherjee was married to an Australian businessman and the couple has two kids. Dhawan and Mukerji got married in 2012 and have have a son named Zoravar.