ShemarooMe launches Marathi category, sixth content offering by OTT platform

Shemaroo, one of the biggest content acquisition and distribution companies, had recently joined the over-the-top (OTT) space by launching its streaming service ShemarooMe. The OTT platform has now announced the launch of its Marathi category.

This will be the sixth content offering by ShemarooMe for its consumers with video content across Bollywood, Gujarati, Devotion, Punjabi and Kids category.

The Marathi category will see a wide selection of Marathi films, theatre plays, original web-series and many more.

Marathi movies like Lagna Mubarak, Bhay along with some award-winning movies like Shubham Karoti Kalyanam, Baboo and Baaja will be a part of the newly launched category.

For kids’ entertainment, Marathi animated movies like Bal Ganesh, Hanuman Returns, Ghatotkacha and many more will be available on the platform.

“The Marathi audience base is huge in India and we have selected the right content which can keep the audience of all age groups entertained. The Marathi category will boost our current content offerings," said Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited.

The company, which differentiates its streaming service as desi, is also coming up with a new original Marathi web-series titled ‘Manaatlya Manaat’, featuring famous Marathi celebrities Sonalee Kulkarni and Siddharth Chandekar.

Content from the Marathi category will be exclusively available on Vodafone PLAY and Idea Movies and TV App for a period of 30 days.

“We strongly believe that regional content is key towards driving a stronger connect with our consumers. We have been working towards strengthening our content offering and this partnership is a step further towards enriching our content portfolio,” said Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director - Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited.

Partnering with telcos is a popular trend amid OTT players. An example of this is the Hungama app, a pre-installed app on Xiaomi devices. So they have MeMusic in partnership with Hungama Music.

Shemaroo, which has around 3,500 movies in its kitty, believes in collaborations and will have a lot of its content available on its partner platforms.

Shemaroo is betting on masala content and classics, in an attempt to make the OTT user base wider.