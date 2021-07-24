Shefali Shah: 'As an actor, I don’t check my shots. But as a director, I did have to check the monitor'

Shefali Shah in 'Happy Birthday Mummyji', a short film that she also directed.

After earning accolades for her performance in the show Delhi Crime and films such as Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do and short film Juice, actress Shefali Shah took on a new challenge. She wrote a few scripts and decided to direct them. Two of these are ready as short films. The first is called Someday and the second is the just released Happy Birthday Mummyji. Shah is the writer, director and the only actor in the 15-minute film, which explores themes of isolation and letting go through a wife, Suchi, whose elaborate plans for her mother-in-law’s 75th birthday are foiled by the announcement of a nationwide lockdown. Suchi gradually turns disappointment into opportunity and finally allows herself a break from her hectic life of coordination and caring for husband, children, in-laws, home, etc.

Shah shares details of her directorial debut as well as future acting and directing plans. Excerpts from an interview:

You have been acting in films and television for more than 25 years. Why direct now?

I’ve always wanted to direct but was not sure I could take on a full-fledged feature. Both the films – Someday and Happy Birthday Mummyji are based during the pandemic. I felt strongly about isolation. Someday is far more serious but this one is a different take on being at home which became overbearing. I got these two thoughts, I got this feeling and I decided to direct them now. And I thought I would be able to carry off a short film.

Why did you choose to film ‘Happy Birthday Mummyji’ as a single actor piece?

I didn’t have the budget, and I did not know if anyone else would be interested in doing it. Besides, I was free, available and willing to put myself at risk in the pandemic and I was not going to charge. Short films come with time and financial limitations so while I could have a big vision, I would have to keep to the budget and time allocated. Managing all of that while not compromising creatively requires hard work.

How did you direct yourself?

I was not looking at myself as an actor. Playing the part was second nature because the character of Suchi is my counterpart. I was only focusing on the direction. It was not about her face or her talking. It was not about the wider shots or the detailing. The film talks about her character’s journey to complete liberation. From being inside a house, she opens up to the outdoors. As an actor, I don’t check my shots but as a director I did have to check the monitor and tweak the shots.

What part of the process did you enjoy most?

I enjoyed the pre-production the most. We had everything broken down to the T on paper. I had reference images down to what the flower vase will look like. I didn’t have time to waste, and I wanted to be really prepared. I chewed the production designer and art director’s heads off. But the entire process was so enjoyable. The shoot happened just after lockdown so it was nice to have human interaction again.

What would you say are the themes of ‘Happy Birthday Mummyji'?

During the lockdown none of us had help and the honeymoon period of being together at home got old fast. The entire day I was only doing housework – cooking, cleaning, sanitising every single egg and just had got two four-legged babies. After a point of time, all this got to me. I just wanted to get away and the idea for the story really came from there. It’s a film about every woman’s fantasy coming true. So it’s about letting go. A lot of women may not have an option, but other women do have a choice. I choose to be a homemaker, mother, wife and daughter-in-law wherever I am in the world. From what is being made for guests to whether my mother-in-law is taking her medicines, I like to be in the know. So now this behaviour is expected of me. Therefore I have to make a choice, and Suchi makes that choice too - to back off and say I am nobody today. Today I am just me, and I will do whatever I want to with complete abandon.

What are your future acting and directing plans?

I can’t wait to direct again. It is so addictive. There is a third short film in this isolation series that I desperately want to direct. And my feature film script is ready but it will need a lot of prep time. Vipul (Shah, husband) correctly pointed out that right now I am doing the kind of work I have craved as an actor, so this would not be the right time to disappear into my own production. I am very excited about all my projects. Human is a web series directed by Vipul and Mozez Singh that is set in the world of human drug trials. Then there’s Darlings which is a dark comedy on an important topic. It’s quite wicked and a genre I have not been offered before because I have this serious actor image. But I am enjoying it so much. I will also be joining the shoot of Doctor G, a sweet and sensitive social drama. Plus, a couple of days of patchwork is left on Delhi Crime season 2 and I am in talks for a few other things.