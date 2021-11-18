Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello announce break-up, say "continue to be best friends"

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello collaborated for the iconic "Senorita" song.

Singer duo Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, who have been dating for two years, announced today that they have broken up but that their love for one another as humans is “stronger than ever”.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and move forward," they said in a joint statement that they shared separately on their Instagram Stories.

Mendes, 23 and Cabello, 24, are best known for their popular track "Senorita".

Mendes had posted photos and a video with Cabello on November 1, on Feliz día de los muertos (The Day of the Dead). Cabello had last posted their photos together on the next day.

Soon after their announcement of break-up, the singers' names started trending online. "Shawn" was among the top trends on Twitter with over 2.33 lakh tweets on the couple parting ways.

In a recent interview to Glamour magazine, Cabello (24) revealed she and Mendes (23) even began seeking counselling in an effort to improve their relationship.

The duo had been first linked in July 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)