Sharon Stone gasps as she spots Shah Rukh Khan at event: 'Not easily starstruck'

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone was pleasantly surprised to see Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan seated near her at a film festival in Saudi Arabia.

A video capturing her response is going viral of social media, with fans celebrating Khan's international stardom.

Stone only realised Khan was in the room when the host introduced him.

When the host called out Khan's name, Stone gasped and mouthed "oh my god!". Khan greeted the audience and then said said hello to Stone.





The exchange took place at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Khan was honoured at the film festival for his contributions to cinema. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the event.

"I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival," Khan said." It's wonderful to be here among my fans." Stone, best known for roles in Basic Instinct and Casino, said she is not someone who is easily starstruck. "But I saw him and I was just like... (surprised)," the actor said. Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. His next big release is the action movie Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in January.

