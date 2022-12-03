 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Sharon Stone gasps as she spots Shah Rukh Khan at event: 'Not easily starstruck'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

The stars met at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where Shah Rukh Khan won an award.

(Image credit: @UnrealAnn/Twitter)

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone was pleasantly surprised to see Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan seated near her at a film festival in Saudi Arabia.

A video capturing her response is going viral of social media, with fans celebrating Khan's international stardom.

Stone only realised Khan was in the room when the host introduced him.

When the host called out Khan's name, Stone gasped and mouthed "oh my god!". Khan greeted the audience and then said said hello to Stone.

 
 

The exchange took place at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Khan was honoured at the film festival for his contributions to cinema. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the event.