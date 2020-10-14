ShameOnVijaySethupathi trends on Twitter over Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. Here’s why

After making biopics on Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, filmmakers decided to make one on sports star Muttiah Muralitharan from neighbouring Sri Lanka. Muralitharan is considered one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket and rose to fame in the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s civil strife.

The trailer for Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800: the Movie’ starring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was released on October 13. Shortly thereafter, netizens started heaping shame on Vijay Sethupathi using the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi on Twitter, criticising the actor’s decision to step into the shoes of the Sri Lankan cricketer.

Several persons started reminding the actor about the genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka in the 2000s and how Tamils have been made to feel dejected in the neighbouring country for the past three decades.



#ShameOnVijaySethupathi

Murali is a tamilan but he represent srilanka & Srilankan. We have lot of cricketing legends in our country then why making srilankan player biopic. pic.twitter.com/PwFzuYL6V3

— Vicky (@Vichu13579) October 14, 2020

Besides this, cricketer Muralitharan himself is remembered for having taken a controversial stand on the decades-long civil strife between the Sri Lanka government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). He had reportedly denied the ‘genocide’ of Tamils in 2009.



The flag that kills thousands of Tamils, give death threats, treat the minorities as second class...what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/SIxHIXEHom — தமிழி (@southindiann) October 13, 2020

