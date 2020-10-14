ShameOnVijaySethupathi trends on Twitter over Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. Here’s why

The trailer for Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800: the Movie’ starring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was released on October 13
After making biopics on Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, filmmakers decided to make one on sports star Muttiah Muralitharan from neighbouring Sri Lanka. Muralitharan is considered one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket and rose to fame in the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s civil strife.
The trailer for Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800: the Movie’ starring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was released on October 13. Shortly thereafter, netizens started heaping shame on Vijay Sethupathi using the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi on Twitter, criticising the actor’s decision to step into the shoes of the Sri Lankan cricketer.
Several persons started reminding the actor about the genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka in the 2000s and how Tamils have been made to feel dejected in the neighbouring country for the past three decades.
#ShameOnVijaySethupathi
Murali is a tamilan but he represent srilanka & Srilankan. We have lot of cricketing legends in our country then why making srilankan player biopic. pic.twitter.com/PwFzuYL6V3
— Vicky (@Vichu13579) October 14, 2020
The flag that kills thousands of Tamils, give death threats, treat the minorities as second class...what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/SIxHIXEHom— தமிழி (@southindiann) October 13, 2020
#ShameOnVijaySethupathi for becoming the first thamizh actor to hold #SriLanka 's flag.
-#Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/xhZr9iv5BC
— Zurhan (@zur81han) October 13, 2020
#TamilGenocide#Murali is part of the genocide gang.
Do you want be part of the gang too Mr. @VijaySethuOffl
Please stop https://t.co/2ib82teix7— Sabaji (@SabaTS2) October 9, 2020