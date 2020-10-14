172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|shameonvijaysethupathi-trends-on-twitter-over-muttiah-muralitharan-biopic-heres-why-5962671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#ShameOnVijaySethupathi trends on Twitter over Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. Here’s why

The trailer for Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800: the Movie’ starring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was released on October 13

Moneycontrol News

After making biopics on Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, filmmakers decided to make one on sports star Muttiah Muralitharan from neighbouring Sri Lanka. Muralitharan is considered one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket and rose to fame in the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s civil strife.

The trailer for Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800: the Movie’ starring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was released on October 13. Shortly thereafter, netizens started heaping shame on Vijay Sethupathi using the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi on Twitter, criticising the actor’s decision to step into the shoes of the Sri Lankan cricketer.

Several persons started reminding the actor about the genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka in the 2000s and how Tamils have been made to feel dejected in the neighbouring country for the past three decades.

Besides this, cricketer Muralitharan himself is remembered for having taken a controversial stand on the decades-long civil strife between the Sri Lanka government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). He had reportedly denied the ‘genocide’ of Tamils in 2009.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #cricket #India

