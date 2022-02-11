MARKET NEWS

    'Shaktimaan' to be adapted for the big screen into superhero trilogy. Twitter flooded with memes

    'Shaktimaan' TV series -- a favourite of 90s kids -- aired for eight years on DD National with producer Mukesh Khanna portraying the role of the superhero Shaktimaan and his alternate persona, Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Shaktiman trilogy: Producer of the TV series, Mukesh Khanna, played the role of the superhero Shaktimaan in the 90s show telecast on DD channel. (Image credit: Screengrab from an episode of the show)

    Shaktiman trilogy: Producer of the TV series, Mukesh Khanna, played the role of the superhero Shaktimaan in the 90s show telecast on DD channel. (Image credit: Screengrab from an episode of the show)


    Shaktimaan — 90s kids' favourite superhero — is set to make his way to the big screen. Sony Pictures India announced on Thursday that a trilogy is in the works based on the superhero.

    The original Shaktimaan TV series aired for eight years on DD National with producer Mukesh Khanna portraying the role of the superhero Shaktimaan and his alternate persona, Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.

    Sony Pictures India has partnered with Khanna's Bheeshm International and Brewing Thoughts for the upcoming movies.

    A teaser for the Shaktimaan movie was shared on the Sony Pictures' YouTube channel. The description for the teaser video says the studio is looking to “recreate the magic of the iconic superhero”. The movie will be headlined by one of the country's superstars, makers added.

    “After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!” the studio tweeted on Thursday.

    While there is no word yet on the actors who will play the leading roles or a tentative release date, excited fans have taken Twitter by storm after the announcement.




    Fans of the franchise can expect a top director to helm the production that will be set according to global standards. ‘Shaktimaan’, to date, remains one of the country's most iconic superheroes.
