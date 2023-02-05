Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fan who asked for Rs 1 cr after watching 'Pathaan'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in 10 days.
February 05, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan in one of the film posters (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)
Riding a high on Pathaan's phenomenal success, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday invited his fans for a spontaneous #Ask SRK session in which he addresses questions. And while many fans have admitted to watching Pathaan multiple times, one among them asked the actor for Rs 1 crore for having watched the film five times and contributed to its success.
"I went to watch Pathaan five times. Since the film has made more than Rs 700 crore, give me at least Rs 1 crore," Twitter user @GBMNLJ wrote, apparently in jest.
Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market (You don't get this rate of return even at the share market). See it a few times more then let’s see…"
When Shah Rukh Khan was asked how his wife Gauri Khan felt regarding the film's success, he said, "She was very happy. The whole family is very happy for me."
Another fan asked the actor about his best moment while shooting for Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move…including losing the lock and key during the jump!"
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023
According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand-directorial made Rs 14 crore net in India taking the domestic gross collection to Rs 453 crore in 10 days. Overseas, the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore.