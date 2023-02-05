English
    Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to fan who asked for Rs 1 cr after watching 'Pathaan'

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in 10 days.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
    'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan in one of the film posters (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

    Riding a high on Pathaan's phenomenal success, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday invited his fans for a spontaneous #Ask SRK session in which he addresses questions. And while many fans have admitted to watching Pathaan multiple times, one among them asked the actor for Rs 1 crore for having watched the film five times and contributed to its success.

    "I went to watch Pathaan five times. Since the film has made more than Rs 700 crore, give me at least Rs 1 crore," Twitter user @GBMNLJ wrote, apparently in jest.


    Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market (You don't get this rate of return even at the share market). See it a few times more then let’s see…"