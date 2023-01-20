 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to release in theatres on January 25. All you need to know about the film

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

According to reports, Pathaan's advance bookings have reached one lakh tickets at national cinema chains and this indicates a double-digit opening day for the movie.

'Pathaan' movie poster. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)

Bollywood has been going through a rough patch and is counting on 2023 releases, especially the first multi-starrer and big-ticket venture ‘Pathaan’, to turn its fortunes. Pathaan is expected to help the Hindi film industry, which has seen collections dip by 28 percent in 2022 at Rs 3,481 crore versus Rs 4,817 crore in 2019.

The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is going to hit theatres on January 25. This will be SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four years.

The film's advances have opened, but were delayed as there were speculations that Shah Rukh Khan was avoiding any controversy by opening the advance booking late, said an exhibitor, who didn't wish to be named. Multiplex chains like PVR noted that the film is off to a flying start in terms of advance bookings.

According to reports, Pathaan's advance bookings have reached one lakh tickets at national cinema chains and this indicates a double-digit opening day for the movie. The advances of Pathaan are trending better than Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Brahmastra’, but lower than south superstar Yash's ‘KGF Chapter 2’.

The top films with the highest advances so far are ‘KGF Chapter 2’ with the sale of 5 lakh tickets, ‘Brahmastra’ which sold 3 lakh tickets, followed by Ranveer Singh's ‘83’, Ajay Devgan's ‘Drishyam 2’, and Bhool ‘Bhulaiyaa 2’ at 1.29 lakh tickets, 1.15 lakh tickets, and 1.12 lakh tickets, respectively.

Pathaan, which is expected to release across 4,500 screens, is estimated to have an opening collection between Rs 35-40 crore.