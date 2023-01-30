English
    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' raises Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in first weekend

    According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), in the five-day extended weekend for Republic Day "Pathaan" registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi -Rs 58.5 crore, all dubbed versions Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
    YRF's 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham becomes highest grossing Hindi film on opening day

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller "Pathaan" has become the "highest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi cinema with the earnings of Rs 542 crore in five days.

    According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), in the five-day extended weekend for Republic Day "Pathaan" registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi -Rs 58.5 crore, all dubbed versions Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore. The overseas gross on day five stands at Rs 42 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross.

    The Siddharth Anand-directed feature, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has recorded Rs 207.2 crore in the overseas territories alone.

    "At YRF, we are proud that 'Pathaan' is entertaining people across the globe, pulling people to the theatres and giving them an experience of a lifetime!" Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.