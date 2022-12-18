 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Fan getting married on ‘Pathaan’ release day makes a request. Shah Rukh Khan’s reply

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25.

'Pathaan' movie poster. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting the release of his action-thriller film Pathaan but there's one who wants it to be delayed.

The fan made an unusual request on Twitter. They said they were getting married on January 25 and asked if the film's release could be moved to the next day.

Seems like someone does not want to miss Pathaan's first day first show.

Khan responded to them during a 15-minute Q&A with fans.

"You get married on 26 (after the Republic Day Parade)," the actor said. "It's a holiday too."

 

Another request to Shah Rukh Khan was to a make popcorn at theatres free.