Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: 6 witty comments by the 'King of hearts'

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: The "Badshaah" of Bollywood has stolen millions of hearts by extending his arms in his characteristic "Mitwaa" pose.

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 on Wednesday, fans are expecting the trailer of his upcoming film Pathaan to be released to celebrate his birthday. Teasers aside, the "Badshaah" of Bollywood has stolen millions of hearts not just by extending his arms in his characteristic "Mitwaa" pose, but also by his witty comments.

Here are 10 quotes by Shah Rukh Khan that left fans in splits:

1.) I don’t write cheques anymore because I end up signing them, “With love, Shah Rukh.”

2.) "Whenever I start feeling arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to America. The immigration guys kick the star out of stardom.”

3.) “I am like a Rolls-Royce. I can run without an engine, purely on reputation.”

4.) “As an actor and performer, you have to know yourself. I know who I am; sexy, cool, good-looking, intellectual, smart, and obviously, modest.”

5.) “Yes, it (relationship with Salman Khan) is going really well. We are planning on having a baby together.”

And while Shah Rukh Khan has not revealed his birthday plans yet, it reminds one of his birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi this September.

Praising the Prime Minister for his "dedication for the welfare of our country and its people", he tweeted, "May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday Narendra Modi."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who has completed 30 years in the film industry, had revealed his first look from Pathaan in June and its trailer is expected to be released on his birthday.