MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Egyptian travel agent for helping Indian professor, sends autographed photos

In the note addressed to the Egyptian travel agent, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”

Ankita Sengupta
January 24, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
One of the autographed photos Shah Rukh Khan sent professor Ashwini Deshpande and the Egyptian travel agent. (Image credit: Twitter @AshwDeshpande)

One of the autographed photos Shah Rukh Khan sent professor Ashwini Deshpande and the Egyptian travel agent. (Image credit: Twitter @AshwDeshpande)


Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile for months, thanked an Egyptian travel agent for helping an Indian professor and sent him two autographed photos--one for him and the other for his daughter.

The travel agent, a fan of Khan, had made an exception for an Indian professor for non-payment because she was from "Shah Rukh Khan’s country". The story, shared by Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande, had was viral around the New Year.

The tweet won a lot of hearts with the internet noting Bollywood's soft power.

Close

Related stories



On January 10, the professor of Economics at Ashoka University near Delhi, shared an update that she and her husband met the travel agent in Egypt. Tweeting photos with the travel agent, Deshpande then requested Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment for a signed picture of the star.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan obliged and his team sent three autographed photos-- one each for the travel agent, his daughter and Deshpande's daughter--and a handwritten note for the travel agent.

In the note addressed to the Egyptian travel agent, Khan wrote, “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”

The Bollywood superstar has been keeping away from the public eye ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in Mumbai, and released on bail.
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Bollywood #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Jan 24, 2022 11:10 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.