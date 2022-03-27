English
    Shah Rukh Khan teases fans with new look for 'Pathaan' and a song

    Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan had also released a teaser for 'Pathaan' co-starring actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, but had not revealed his look in the film.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan revealed his look for his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)

    Shah Rukh Khan revealed his look for his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)


    Continuing with the "thoda ruk, Shah Rukh" trend, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his chiselled look for his upcoming movie Pathaan.

    Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old actor wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga… (Even if Shah Rukh does stop, how will you stop Pathaan? Apps and abs, we'll make everything)."

    The actor also shared an audio file of him using the tune of 'Chaand Taare' -- from his 1997 movie Yes Boss -- to sing a made up song featuring names of various apps.

    It all began when Shah Rukh Khan -- as a part of promotions for Disney+Hotstar -- announced the launch of his OTT platform "SRK+" and the next day, he asked actor Ajay Devgn to stream the next season of his crime thriller series Rudra on it.

    Getting in on the joke, Devgn wrote, "If you had told me earlier, we would have released Rudra on SRK+."

    The superstar took Twitter by storm on March 15 after he announcing that "something is about to happen in the world of OTT platforms", hinting at a digital debut. After the release of the ad with Kashyap the next day, it was revealed that the announcement was actually a promotion for Disney+Hotstar.

    Earlier this month, Khan had also released a teaser for Pathaan co-starring actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, but had not revealed his look in the film.

    Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.
    Tags: #Deepika Padukone #John Abraham #Pathaan #Shah Rukh Khan
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 12:02 pm
