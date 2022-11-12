English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches

    The incident occurred at 12.30 AM after Khan landed at the airport from Dubai in a chartered flight, the official said and added that the payment counter at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) was not operational in the early hours.

    PTI
    November 12, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and five members of his team were stopped for an hour at the Mumbai airport by Customs officials for not paying Customs duty for six luxury watches as the payment facility was not operational in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

    The incident occurred at 12.30 AM after Khan landed at the airport from Dubai in a chartered flight, the official said and added that the payment counter at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) was not operational in the early hours.

    During the screening of the baggage of Khan and his team members, officials found six expensive watches in one of the bags, he said.

    The expensive watches are worth Rs 17.86 lakh as per Customs' evaluation, he said.

    The bag containing watches was carried by Khan's bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh, the official said.

    Close

    Related stories

    As the screening process was on, Khan and his team were stopped at the GAT- a VIP terminal- for at least an hour, he added.

    After some time, Khan, his secretary Pooja Dadlani, and three other members of the team were allowed to go, he said.

    As the Customs duty payment counter at the GAT was not operational in the early hours, Customs officers took Ravi Shankar Singh with them to Terminal -II of the airport, where Rs 6.88 lakh was paid towards Customs duty for the watches, he said.

    Though the challan was in the name of Ravi Shankar Singh, the duty was paid on behalf of Khan, the official said.

    After the procedure to pay Customs duty was over, Singh was allowed to go in the morning, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #customs duty #Shah Rukh Khan #shah rukh khan customs
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:13 pm