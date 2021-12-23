Shah Rukh Khan spotted on set for first time since Aryan Khan's drugs-on-cruise episode

Shah Rukh Khan had visited his son Aryan at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (File photo)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a shooting set in his first public appearance since his son, Aryan, was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Photos posted on fan pages of the Bollywood icon showed him in a black tshirt, walking towards his vanity van.

Aryan Khan , 24, walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, over three weeks after spending time in prison.

Ever since his son’s arrest, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been maintaining a low profile and have been barely active on social media.

Earlier this week, his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, posted promotional photos linked to her work.

The actor’s birthday in November – which is a festival of sorts for his die-hard fans - too was a quiet affair, with the 56-year-old not stepping out on his terrace of his home to wave to his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a photo clicked with the legal team that represented his son in the case. He has also visited Aryan Khan in jail in October.