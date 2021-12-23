MARKET NEWS

English
Shah Rukh Khan spotted on set for first time since Aryan Khan's drugs-on-cruise episode

Ever since his son Aryan Khan's arrest and subsequent bail, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been maintaining a low profile and have been barely active on social media.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan had visited his son Aryan at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (File photo)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a shooting set in his first public appearance since his son, Aryan, was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Photos posted on fan pages of the Bollywood icon showed him in a black tshirt, walking towards his vanity van.

Aryan Khan, 24, walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, over three weeks after spending time in prison.

Ever since his son’s arrest, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been maintaining a low profile and have been barely active on social media.

Earlier this week, his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, posted promotional photos linked to her work.

The actor’s birthday in November – which is a festival of sorts for his die-hard fans - too was a quiet affair, with the 56-year-old not stepping out on his terrace of his home to wave to his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a photo clicked with the legal team that represented his son in the case. He has also visited Aryan Khan in jail in October.

While granting bail to Aryan Khan,the high court had imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) each Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special court. Earlier this month, he approached the Bombay High Court, seeking modification of bail conditions imposed on him.
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Dec 23, 2021 12:50 pm

