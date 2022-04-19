English
    Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaz Gill's brief meeting pics at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party are viral

    Shah Rukh Khan greeted Shehnaz Gill at the bash. Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty were present at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaz Gill at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. (Image: @timeofbollywood/Twitter)

    Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaz Gill at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. (Image: @timeofbollywood/Twitter)


    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, at his routine appearance at former MLA Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar parties, hugged actor Shehnaz Gill and the moment was viral on social media in no time.

    Siddique’s grand Iftaar parties are graced by top Bollywood stars every year and this time too Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty among others were present at the bash in Mumbai’s Bandra.

    Dressed in a black kurta and a clean shaven look, Khan hugged Shehnaz Gill, who was dressed in white. They posed for photographs together which quickly made its way on social media.

    Chunkey Pandey, Urvashi Rautela, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Pratik Sehajpal also attended the event.

    Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25 next year. Last month, the actor revealed his fit look and long locks for the movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

    The 56-year-old is also the co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and frequently tweets on the games.



    Tags: #Baba Siddique Iftaar Party #Shah Rukh Khan #Shehnaz Gill
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 02:03 pm
