    Shah Rukh Khan sends Twitter into overdrive with OTT platform announcement

    Shah Rukh Khan announced the launch of his OTT platform 'SRK+' to millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the logo for his OTT platform 'SRK+

    Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the logo for his OTT platform 'SRK+". (Image: @iamsrk/Twitter)


    Something is about to happen in the world of OTT platforms, announced superstar Shah Rukh Khan months after he teased his digital debut, sending social media into an overdrive.

    The actor announced the news to his millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter with the logo of his platform called ‘SRK+’. “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is happening in the world of OTT platforms),” he captioned the post.

    Unsurprisingly, social media users couldn’t contain their excitement after the announcement. SRK’s friends and colleagues also went into celebration mode.

    “Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!!” Filmmaker and Shah Rukh’s frequent collaborator Karan Johar tweeted.

    Superstar and SRK’s friend Salman Khan asked for a treat.

    Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap dropped the news that he was collaborating with SRK for the platform and called it a ‘dream come true’.


    Fans of the 56-year-old couldn’t contain their excitement.



    Some pitched in with memes.

    Shah Rukh Khan had in September last year teased his OTT debut in collaboration with Disney+Hotstar. In the promo video, SRK is seen waving at scores of fans outside his house ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai in his trademark style with actor Rajesh Jais - who expresses apprehension on whether his fan base will remain the same.

    SRK asks what does he mean, to which he says that all other stars have their shows on Disney+ Hotstar. Shah Rukh then says, “Accha? Kaun baaki sab (Really? Who all?) to which Rajesh listed actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

    A tensed SRK asked again if ‘everyone’ is on Hotstar to which Rajesh then replied, “Matlab sab toh nahi hai (Not everyone is there)."

    Hmmmm…Picture toh abhi baaki hai...mere doston…,” SRK had captioned the video that garnered significant interest.

    Shah Rukh has been busy with the IPL and production and has not had a release since 2018’s Zero. His much anticipated film ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to hit the screens next year. He shared a teaser of ‘Pathan’ recently that went viral in minutes.
