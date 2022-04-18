Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash, twin in black

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are regulars at former MLA Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar parties, continued with the tradition on Sunday in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan gave his trademark 'Pathaan' locks a miss and sported a clean shaven look in a black kurta while Salman Khan arrived in a black shirt and dark blue jeans.

Baba Siddique’s grand Iftaar parties are graced by the biggest names in Bollywood and politics. This year's bash held in Bandra was no different.

Among the celebrity attendees were Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chunkey Pandey, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, and Pratik Sehajpal.

On the work front, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is set to release on January 26. Last month, the actor revealed his chiseled look for the upcoming movie.

Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga… (Even if Shah Rukh does stop, how will you stop Pathaan? Apps and abs, we'll make everything)."

Khan also shared an audio file of him using the tune of 'Chaand Taare' -- from his 1997 movie Yes Boss -- to sing a made up song featuring names of various apps.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of two films -- Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The latter is set to release on December 30, 2022.