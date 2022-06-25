Shah Rukh Khan reveals first look, release date of 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 30 years in the film industry and the superstar celebrated the occasion in style -- by dropping his first look from much-awaited action film Pathaan

The 56-year-old actor sports a rugged look with long hair and beard, holding a shotgun in his hand, in the film's motion poster released on social media.

"30 yrs and not counting because your love and smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with Pathaan," Khan tweeted.

Billed as "a high-octane spy thriller", the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Abraham also shared Khan's first look on his Instagram page and congratulated the actor on completing 30 years in Bollywood. "30 years of winning millions of hearts worldwide! There's indeed no one like him. Welcome Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan."

Khan started his acting journey with television shows Fauji and Circus

He made his Bollywood debut with 1992's Deewana opposite Divya Bharti. The actor followed it up with boy-next-door roles in Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na and later played grey characters with films like Baazigar, Darr and Anjam.

Considered one of the biggest superstars in the country, Khan has delivered hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Swades, Chak De! India and My Name Is Khan".

Pathaan director Anand said the "30 years of Shah Rukh Khan" is a cinematic moment in itself.

"We wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally. Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that. This is team Pathaan's way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema," he added.

Anand said the superstar is playing an "alpha man on a mission" in the action spectacle that will set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

Khan will also be seen in two more films in 2023 -- action-entertainer Jawan with South filmmaker Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki.